Ailing elephant rescued in Barnala, shifted to Chhatbir Zoo

A 55-year-old female elephant ‘Lachami’ suffering from serious health issues, including a nearly blind eye, was rescued by the Forest Department on July 28 after it was found being taken around Barnala in a weak and neglected condition.

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Acting on information received by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Sangrur, that an old elephant was being paraded in the area while in poor health, a team was constituted to locate the animal. It was found at Handiaya Chowk on the Bathinda–Barnala–Sangrur Road. Forest officials immediately seized the elephant and arranged a medical examination by local veterinary officers.

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Investigations revealed that the ownership certificate of the elephant stood in the name of Jai Ram, a resident of House No. 154, Sanjay Gandhi Colony, Tajpur Road, Ludhiana. The animal had been transported from Ludhiana to Barnala without obtaining the mandatory permission of the Chief Wildlife Warden, in violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

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On the morning of July 29, a special team of elephant experts, including a Senior Veterinary Officer, examined the animal at Barnala. The team found the elephant dehydrated and malnourished and recommended immediate medical attention along with continuous monitoring to help her recover.

Chief Wildlife Warden Basanta Raj Kumar, IFS, ordered that the elephant be shifted at once to Chhatbir Zoo for further medical examination and close observation by specialists. He has also initiated the process for cancellation of the ownership certificate issued to Jai Ram and directed the DFO, Sangrur, to take strict action against the owner and others involved in the ill-treatment of the animal and its unauthorised transportation.

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Police have registered FIR under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, against Jai Ram, Kabirdas, Bali and Sirtaj Ali. Named Lachami, the rescued elephant is now under the care of zoo officials at Chhatbir. She is receiving proper medical treatment and is reported to be slowly recovering.