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Home / Chandigarh / Ailing female elephant rescued from Barnala to be nursed at Chhatbir

Ailing female elephant rescued from Barnala to be nursed at Chhatbir

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Lachami, a 55-year-old female elephant, being fed at Chhatbir Zoo.
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A 55-year-old female elephant, Lachami, suffering from severe health issues, including partial blindness, was rescued by the Forest Department from Barnala and brought to Chhatbir Zoo in Mohali district.

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Giving details, Chhatbir Zoo Range Officer Harpal Singh said forest officials had located the elephant at Handiaya Chowk in Barnala and seized it before arranging for a veterinary check-up.

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Investigations revealed that the elephant was owned by Ludhiana resident Jai Ram. It was transported from Ludhiana to Barnala without obtaining a mandatory permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden, violating the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

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A team of elephant experts found Lachami dehydrated and malnourished, recommending immediate medical attention. Chief Wildlife Warden Basanta Raj Kumar ordered her transfer to Chhatbir Zoo, where she is receiving specialised care.

The police have registered an FIR against Jai Ram and three others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The elephant is reported to be recovering at Chhatbir Zoo.

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