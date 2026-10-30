AIMS-Mohali students take classroom learning to homes of elderly

Taking medical education beyond the classroom and into the community, third-year MBBS students of Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali, visited homes of elderly people in nearby villages from October 27 to 29 as part of an innovative, team-based training programme focused on geriatric care.

The students worked in interdisciplinary teams comprising nursing, physiotherapy, dietetics and psychology, gaining first-hand experience of the physical, psychological and social needs of older people in their home environments.

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The educational innovation is being led by Dr Amrit Kaur Virk, Professor and Head of the Department of Community Medicine, AIMS, Mohali. The initiative assumes particular significance in view of India’s rapidly ageing population. According to the India Ageing Report 2023, the country had approximately 149 million people aged 60 years and above in 2022, a figure projected to rise to 347 million by 2050.

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Listening to the elderly forms the foundation of the initiative. A study led by the AIMS-Mohali team and published this year in the journal Education for Health examined the needs of older people in Punjab. The findings highlighted their expectations of dignity, respect and coordinated care, alongside concerns about medication-related confusion, loneliness and fear of falling.

Significantly, 94 per cent of the health professionals surveyed felt that doctors were not adequately prepared to provide care to the elderly. These findings guided the development of the training programme.

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The training module was first piloted in April 2026. The latest round, conducted from October 27 to 29, involved experts from the departments of Community Medicine, Internal Medicine, Psychiatry, Pharmacology, Nursing and Dietetics at the AIMS-Mohali.

Over three days, 25 MBBS students trained alongside 20 students from other healthcare disciplines through simulation exercises and case-based discussions. On the final day, the teams visited elderly people from families allotted to the students under the National Medical Commission’s Family Adoption Programme and conducted a comprehensive geriatric assessment at their homes.

The programme emphasises on the importance of inter-professional learning in preparing future healthcare professionals to address the complex and interconnected needs of older people.

Challenges involving mobility, memory, mental wellbeing and medication use often overlap and require coordinated attention from multiple healthcare professionals. A team-based approach is also promoted under the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE) to strengthen comprehensive care for older citizens.

“When we asked older people what they needed, they talked first about dignity and being listened to. No single doctor can meet those needs alone. Caring for the elderly is a team effort, and it begins by asking what matters to them,” said Dr Amrit Kaur Virk.

Dr Navdeep Singh Saini, Director Principal, AIMS-Mohali, said, “Our older citizens deserve doctors who listen and who work as a team. This programme prepares our students for exactly that, and AIMS-Mohali will continue to support such innovations.”