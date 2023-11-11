Air quality hits ‘very poor’ level

Chandigarh, November 10

Air quality in the city deteriorated with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) shooting up to 240 around 8 pm today. It remained in the “poor” category for the third day today, causing breathing discomfort to residents, especially elderly persons, children and patients.

On Sunday, for the first time in this season, the average AQI of the city recorded 205 due to changing weather, vehicular emissions and incidents of farm fires in the neighbouring areas.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, around 8 pm, the AQI shot up to 268 at the Air Quality Monitoring Station (AQMS) in Sector 53, which is near Mohali. The Sector 22 station recorded the AQI at 240 and it touched 213 at the Sector 25 station.

For a while, the air quality dropped to “very poor” as the maximum AQI at the Sector 22 station was recorded at 364 and the minimum at 35. At Sector 53, the readings were 368 and 72, and at Sector 25, 299 and 137 respectively. An official of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee has attributed the condition to the rising incidents of farm fires on the city’s outskirts and the weather condition where temperature drops and air remains stagnant.

Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor of Environment Health, Department of Community Medicine, PGI, said the city’s AQI was mainly influenced by vehicular activity, which had increased during the day, leading to a rise in exhaust.

The contribution of burning of crop residue to deterioration in air quality mainly depends on prevailing wind directions, but its contribution remains less than other sources in the city, he said, adding that atmospheric boundary layer height also lowered due to cold weather, which helped build air pollution close to the grounds.

“With the onset of winter, this layer has descended to a lower altitude compared to its usual height of 10-12 km above earth’s surface. This change, which depends on local meteorological factors, has a direct and immediate effect on the AQI,” he added.

Meanwhile, the day’s temperature fell by six degrees due to the rain. The maximum temperature dropped to 23.5°C, which is 4.8°C below normal and minimum temp to 16.2°C, 2.9°C below normal. — TNS

