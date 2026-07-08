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Home / Chandigarh / Airbags fail to deploy: Panel directs vehicle maker to pay Rs 5L relief to accident victim

Airbags fail to deploy: Panel directs vehicle maker to pay Rs 5L relief to accident victim

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:33 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Dismissing an appeal, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd to pay Rs 5 lakh to a city resident who was injured in an accident after airbags of the vehicle failed to deploy.

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The manufacturing company had filed an appeal against the order of the District Commission dated April 24, 2025, whereby it was directed to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the complainant, Chander Mohan Duggal of Sector 42.

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The complainant had stated that on February 8, 2022, he was going from Chandigarh to Delhi in his XUV 500 when it collided with a truck on account of poor visibility due to fog, resulting in major damage to the vehicle and injuries to him. He stated that he had purchased the vehicle for Rs 14.50 lakh keeping in view its airbag safety.

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However, the airbags of the vehicle did not deploy at the time of accident due to which he suffered injuries, resulting in amputation of his ring finger. He stated that his work was suffering as he was not able to type properly.

The complainant alleged that he had raised the issue with the company after recovering from his injuries, but the matter was not resolved.

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In its appeal, Mahindra & Mahindra stated that the District Commission did not get an expert opinion to understand whether the airbag non-deployment was due to any manufacturing defect in the vehicle or due to the non-severity of the crash, or such factors as detailed in the owner’s manual.

After hearing the arguments, the State Commission observed that the District Commission had rightly directed the vehicle manufacturer to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

However, the complainant had come with an appeal for enhancement of the compensation and grant of legal expenses as he had suffered huge damages and even his ring finger had to be amputated due to non-deployment of airbags in the accident.

Keeping in view the totality of facts and circumstances of the case, the complainant was also entitled to Rs 35,000 as cost of litigation, observed the State Commission while dismissing the vehicle manufacturer’s appeal.

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