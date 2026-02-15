DT
Home / Chandigarh / Aircraft display at Patiala Heritage Festival-2026 leaves spectators in awe

Aircraft display at Patiala Heritage Festival-2026 leaves spectators in awe

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
Representational Photo.
Different models of aircraft put on an air show at the Civil Aviation Club on Sangrur Road as part of the Patiala Heritage Festival-2026. The pilots performed loops, rolls, spins, low passes, wing overs, knife edges and many other stunts in the air to captivate the audience and received major applause. Stunts performed by remote-controlled aircraft, including a special flight of Cessna-206, were also a major hit with spectators.
Aeromodelling Nodal Officer and ADC (J) Simarpreet Kaur commended the Patiala Aviation Club team led by Chief Flying Instructor Captain Harpreet Singh, and thanked the Ludhiana Fairwind Aviation and Punjab RC Hobbies for their support. She said the heritage of Patiala presented a special example of brotherhood and communal harmony, which was reflected by the heritage festival.

