Airlines directed to pay Rs 25K for partial refund

Chandigarh, September 1

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Etihad Airways and Travel Trendz, Mohali, to pay Rs 25,000 in compensation to a city resident for not refunding the total cost of tickets for a cancelled flight.

Besides ordering a refund of the remaining amount of Rs 1,23,407 to the complainant along with interest @ 9% per annum, the commission has asked them to pay Rs 5,000 as costs of litigation.

In the complaint, Amit Bhanot, a city resident, had stated on February 15, 2020, he had booked six tickets with Etihad Airways through the travel agency for a flight to Canada, scheduled to depart on May 28, 2020, and paid Rs 4,99,600. However, international travel was suspended owing to the pandemic. On May 25, 2020, the complainant raised the issue and a partial amount was refunded after illegally deducting Rs 1,23,407 from the total amount. They failed to refund the amount despite service of legal notice.

