Airlines penalised for loss of bag, to pay city resident Rs 30K

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, UT Chandigarh, has directed Go Airlines (India) Limited, Mumbai, to pay a compensation of Rs 30,000 to a city resident for the loss of his baggage during journey.

In the complaint, Dilpreet Singh Gandhi, a resident Sector 50, said he

booked a Go Airlines flight from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad. At the time of collecting baggage from the belt, he found his bag was not there. He claimed the bag contained articles worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh.

He tried reaching out to the opposite party (airlines) on multiple occasions but every time, he was assured by them that they were looking into the matter and an update would be communicated to the complainant soon.

The opposite party, in their reply, stated that the complaint ought to be dismissed on the grounds of lack of jurisdiction. They also submitted that the liability for loss of baggage was limited to Rs 200 per KG up to a maximum of Rs 4,000, whichever is higher, and they had offered the complainant Rs 2,600 for the total weight of luggage, i.e. 13 KG being a bona fide service provider.

After hearing the arguments, the commission, comprising Pawanjit Singh, President, and Surjeet Kaur, member, held the airline guilty of deficiency of services.

The commission said admission on the part of the opposite party regarding the loss of baggage was clear. Hence, this negligent act of theirs proved deficiency in service on their part and their indulgence in unfair trade practices. In view of the fact, the commission directed the airlines to pay Rs 25,000 to the complainant in compensation for causing mental agony and harassment to him and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs.