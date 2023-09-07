Airport Project: Rs 133 cr paid for defence land, says Vij

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 6

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday evening informed that an amount of over Rs 133 crore has been transferred to the account of Defence Estate Officer for the transfer of 20 acres for the construction of a civil enclave.

Last week, the government accorded administrative approval to release an amount of over Rs 133 crore for the purchase of defence land.

In December 2018, the civil enclave project was approved under the Udan 3.0 scheme by the Central government. The runway of the Air Force will be used for the project.

Anil Vij said, “An amount of over Rs 133 crore has been transferred. We are hopeful that the aviation department will get possession of the land soon and start further process.”

