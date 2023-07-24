AITA title: Sangida sails into main draw

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 23

Sangida Ruhil moved smoothly into the girls’ U-18 main draw by registering an easy 6-0 6-1 over Prabhleen Kaur during the second day of the CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament.

In the boys’ U-18 final qualifying round, top seed S Bajwa recorded a straight sets 6-1 6-1 win over Gujarat’s Devanshu Raval, while Haryana’s Dhruv Ghanhqas defeated Punjab’s Armaan Waliya 6-3 6-4.

Punjab’s Gurbaaz Singh Narang overpowered local challenger Japnaam Singh 6-3 6-1, and Maharashtra’s A Surve defeated Haryana’s Ranvir Singh 6-1 6-1. Local challenger Anuj Pal defeated Pragun Thakur and Delhi’s Ojas Mehlawat defeated Parmarth Kaushik. Chandigarh’s Keshav Dangi defeated Daksh Kapoor.