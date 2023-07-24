AITA title: Sangida sails into main draw

Chandigarh, July 23
Sangida Ruhil moved smoothly into the girls’ U-18 main draw by registering an easy 6-0 6-1 over Prabhleen Kaur during the second day of the CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament.
In the boys’ U-18 final qualifying round, top seed S Bajwa recorded a straight sets 6-1 6-1 win over Gujarat’s Devanshu Raval, while Haryana’s Dhruv Ghanhqas defeated Punjab’s Armaan Waliya 6-3 6-4.
Punjab’s Gurbaaz Singh Narang overpowered local challenger Japnaam Singh 6-3 6-1, and Maharashtra’s A Surve defeated Haryana’s Ranvir Singh 6-1 6-1. Local challenger Anuj Pal defeated Pragun Thakur and Delhi’s Ojas Mehlawat defeated Parmarth Kaushik. Chandigarh’s Keshav Dangi defeated Daksh Kapoor.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women
The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...
Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot
The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour
Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies
On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...
ASI team enters Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi to carry out scientific survey
Besides the ASI team, which entered the complex around 7 am,...