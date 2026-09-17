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Home / Chandigarh / Akali Dal protests outside DC office over power cuts in Mohali

Akali Dal protests outside DC office over power cuts in Mohali

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:35 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal during a protest outside DC Office in Mohali on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Vicky
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The Shiromani Akali Dal staged a protest outside the DC office in Mohali on Wednesday alleging prolonged power cuts and irregular electricity supply across Punjab. The protest was led by Akali Dal Mohali Halqa In-charge and District President Parvinder Singh Sohana, with a large number of party leaders and workers raising slogans against the government.

Sohana said that people, farmers and industrialists in Mohali and several other parts of Punjab were facing difficulties due to prolonged power cuts. He said irregular power supply was affecting industrial production and causing financial losses to businesses.

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The protesters also burnt an effigy of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The party leaders submitted a memorandum to Mohali District Programme Officer Nikhil Arora.

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The Akali Dal put forward a five-point demand—an immediate end to prolonged power cuts in villages and industrial areas, advance publication of power-cut schedules for each area, uninterrupted supply to industrial feeders, immediate replacement of faulty transformers and power lines, and an appropriate relief mechanism for consumers and industries affected by power cuts.

“The government should focus on improving the ground-level power supply situation instead of merely releasing figures on electricity availability,” Sohana said.

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