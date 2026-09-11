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Home / Chandigarh / Akali Dal threatens protest over ‘erratic’ power supply to Amloh farmers, traders

Akali Dal threatens protest over ‘erratic’ power supply to Amloh farmers, traders

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Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) core committee member and Amloh constituency in-charge Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna has expressed concern over “erratic” power supply to farmers in the constituency, and warned of a massive protest if the situation is not resolved soon.

Khanna alleged that although the government claimed to be providing eight to 10 hours of electricity to agricultural tubewells, farmers in Amloh were receiving power for barely an hour or two a day.

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He said the prolonged outages were causing serious hardship to farmers, particularly at a time when paddy crop required regular irrigation. He specifically highlighted poor power supply on the Rajgarh Chhanna, Shamsherpur and Lakha Singh Wala feeders linked to the Shamsherpur grid, and urged the government to ensure the promised eight hours of uninterrupted electricity to agricultural feeders.

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Khanna alleged that erratic power supply was also affecting industry in Mandi Gobindgarh, regarded as Asia’s largest steel town. He claimed that power cuts imposed on industrial units were causing heavy financial losses, while domestic consumers were bearing the brunt of undeclared outages.

He added that students preparing for examinations were facing difficulties, while residents were struggling with drinking water supply, household chores and caring for livestock.

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Accusing the state government of failing to strengthen the power infrastructure, Khanna demanded immediate corrective measures.

He warned that if regular electricity supply was not restored soon, the SAD would mobilise farmers, residents and traders to launch a massive protest and gherao power grids and administrative offices.

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