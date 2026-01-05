DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Aksh moves into main draw in AITA tourney in Chandigarh

Aksh moves into main draw in AITA tourney in Chandigarh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jan 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tanishq Jood plays a shot at the tennis tournament on Sunday.
Advertisement

Top seed Haryana’s Aksh Jood moved into the boys’ U-18 main draw by defeating Arnav in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 during the ongoing AITA-Roots National Ranking Challenge Series held in Zirakpur today.

Advertisement

His brother, second seed Tanishq Jood also moved ahead with a convincing 6-0, 6-0 win over Dhruv Assel, while Punjab’s Param Sidana defeated Punjab’s Aarav Saini 6-1, 6-3. Fourth seed Haryana’s Harman Singh faced a little resistance before logging a 6-1, 7-6 (3) win over Mihit Singh and Yash Patel of Uttar Pradesh defeated Arnav Singh 6-0, 6-2 and Punjab’s Japnit Charaya humbled Chandigarh’s Khushal Sharma (CH) 6-1, 6-0.

Advertisement

In the boys’ U-14 final qualifying round, Haryana’s Tejas Saini overpowered a tough challenge by second seed Jahan Kakar. Both games were decided in tie-break as Saini posted a 7-6(6), 7-6(3) win. Chandigarh’s Yajat Vaid outplayed Kavish Malothra 6-0, 6-0 and Viren Singh also struggled to defeat Dakshith Sharma 6-4, 7-6(4). Kushdeep Hooda stunned Haryana’s Vikrant Sharma 6-0, 6-1 and Reyansh Singh defeated Jahaan Kranti 6-4, 6-4.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts