Aksh moves into main draw in AITA tourney in Chandigarh

Top seed Haryana’s Aksh Jood moved into the boys’ U-18 main draw by defeating Arnav in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 during the ongoing AITA-Roots National Ranking Challenge Series held in Zirakpur today.

His brother, second seed Tanishq Jood also moved ahead with a convincing 6-0, 6-0 win over Dhruv Assel, while Punjab’s Param Sidana defeated Punjab’s Aarav Saini 6-1, 6-3. Fourth seed Haryana’s Harman Singh faced a little resistance before logging a 6-1, 7-6 (3) win over Mihit Singh and Yash Patel of Uttar Pradesh defeated Arnav Singh 6-0, 6-2 and Punjab’s Japnit Charaya humbled Chandigarh’s Khushal Sharma (CH) 6-1, 6-0.

In the boys’ U-14 final qualifying round, Haryana’s Tejas Saini overpowered a tough challenge by second seed Jahan Kakar. Both games were decided in tie-break as Saini posted a 7-6(6), 7-6(3) win. Chandigarh’s Yajat Vaid outplayed Kavish Malothra 6-0, 6-0 and Viren Singh also struggled to defeat Dakshith Sharma 6-4, 7-6(4). Kushdeep Hooda stunned Haryana’s Vikrant Sharma 6-0, 6-1 and Reyansh Singh defeated Jahaan Kranti 6-4, 6-4.