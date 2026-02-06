DT
Akshay 4th in Chhattisgarh Open

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:14 AM Feb 06, 2026 IST
Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma, who led after the first two rounds, dropped to a tied-4th position with an 18-under 189 at the SECL Chhattisgarh Open, held at Fairway Golf & Lake Resort, Naya Raipur.

Anshul Kabthiyal and Honey Baisoya surged into the lead with a 6-under 63, moving to 21-under 186. American Jhared Hack also shot a 63, climbing to third at 20-under 187.

Ahlawat fired a 62, while Sharma posted a 69 to fall back. Kabthiyal’s round featured a 45-foot birdie early on and a flurry of birdies on the back nine, including a 25-footer at 14 and three others from 9-12 feet. Baisoya made five birdies over his first 11 holes, including three from 10 to 25 feet, and despite a bogey on 12, bounced back with an eagle at 13 and another birdie on 15.

