Tribune News Service

AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Mohali

Students of Classes VIII to X of AKSIPS-123 visited The Tribune press to learn about working of one of the leading newspapers in the region. During their visit, they gained knowledge about how newspaper was printed. The cutting-edge technology and steps involved in printing newspaper captivated students. They got an opportunity to interact with professionals and gain valuable insights into the world of journalism and responsible reporting.

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

In collaboration with the Oxford University Press, Mount Carmel School organised a capacity building programme on the topic “Introduction to NEP-2020”. The workshop was organised for three branches of Mount Carmel School in Chandigarh, Mohali and Zirakpur to enable teachers learn about the NEP 2020. The resource person on the occasion was Dr Deepti Gupta.

DAV Public School, Chandigarh

An informative workshop on “What all happens in a bank?” was organised at DAV Public School, Sector 39, for students of Classes VII to IX. The workshop provided students an exposure to the banking sector. They explored different aspects of banking and learnt about its essential functions.

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The newly appointed student’s council of Gurukul Global School took an oath during a colourful investiture ceremony held here on Monday. Management members gave badges to elected members of the council. Newly elected head boy Hargunpreet Singh took an oath of duty and integrity on behalf of all elected council members. He was accompanied by newly elected head girl Adhya Shroff.

The Tribune School, Chandigarh

Three students of The Tribune School participated in an anti-tobacco event held at Sukhna Lake. Students Kashish of Grade IX, Taukeer of Grade X and Reet of Grade VII presented different items on the occasion. Reet performed bhangra and shared the message to follow culture, stay healthy and say no to tobacco. Kashish delivered a speech on how tobacco can be avoided in life and healthy lifestyle be followed. Taukeer left spectators spellbound by singing rap song “Band karo nashe”. Health Secretary Yashpal lauded students for their efforts.