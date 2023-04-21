AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

The Department of Environment and Youth Innovative Society organised an inter-school quiz to observe World Earth Day at the school. Many schools from the tricity participated in the competition. Brij Bhushan, a scientist from the Department of Environment, was the chief guest. The quiz was hosted by students of St Joseph's High School, Chandigarh. The GMSSS, Sector 21, were the winners followed by Government Model High School, Sector 38 West, and Air Force School, Chandigarh.

PML SD Public, Sec 32-C, Chandigarh

Students of the school attended online bakery session conducted by the IIHM, Delhi. It was a golden opportunity for budding chefs and students showed keen interest in learning new recipes.

Saint Soldier Int’l, Chandigarh

On the occasion of World Heritage Day, students of Class IV of the school participated in an inter-house traditional dress competition. The competition blended learning with fun as students presented a variety of traditional attire of various regions. They also spoke about the culture of the area they were presenting. Vibrant costumes and interesting information related to cultural traditions enthralled the audience. Himalaya House participants Anushka and Prisha shared the first prize. Maahi from Aravalli House won the second prize while Jiya from Shivalik House settled for the third place.

Shishu Niketan School, Sector 22

The school organised a sports week for students of Classes III to X. The aim was to encourage mass participation in PT drills, yoga workouts and laughter sessions along with other disciplines like athletics, football and hockey, said Principal Amita Khorana. The Principal said physical activity was essential for the overall well-being of children and would go a long way in fostering healthy habits among them.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The school, in collaboration with the CBSE, Centre of Excellence, organised a two-day capacity-building workshop for social science teachers of Classes IX and X. It aimed at enhancing the understanding of the newly prescribed curriculum, its mechanism and other professional qualities among teachers. The workshop was attended by Senior Principal Vineeta Arora and Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal, who presented a mememto to the guest speakers.