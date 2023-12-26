AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

Students of the junior wing of the school put up a colourful spectacle of a rainbow of cultures as part of their annual field show to celebrate the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. UT Mayor Anup Gupta was the chief guest at the event. The presentation began with a colourful Rajasthani welcome folk dance ‘Padharo Mhare Des’, reflecting India’s rich hospitality of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Tiny tots from pre-primary mesmerised the audience with Japanese fans, Mexican moves, peppy Australian drill, energetic African tribal dance, hip-hop from the USA and various sporting skills through cartwheels and bicycle stunts. The show came to an end and with the energetic and vivacious bhangra item.

Shishu Niketan Public School, Mohali

Tiny tots of the pre-primary section of the school celebrated Christmas where they exhibited their talent through songs and dance performances. In keeping with the yuletide spirit, the whole pre-primary wing was decorated with colourful festoons. Children and teachers came dressed in red. The whole wing vibrated with the echoes of Christmas carols. The children presented a dance item on ‘Jingle bells’ song and showcased crafts work like Santa masks, paper Christmas tree and bells. The kids were taken by surprise with Santa Claus making an appearance. The children wished their friends and teachers Merry Christmas.

PM Shri KV, AFS High Grounds

A career counselling workshop was organised at the school for classes 10 and 12 under the guidance of Principal Gurpreet Singh. Sham Chawla, career analyst and ex-assistant commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chandigarh region, was the guest speaker. Class 10 students were informed about various streams and students of class 12 were apprised of new era career options.

Gillco International, Mohali

Christmas was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm at the school. On the occasion, a fancy dress competition was also organised for junior students where they were dressed up as fairies, Santa Claus, Mother Mary and Jesus Christ.