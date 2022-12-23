Tribune News Service

AKSIPS-41 Smart School presented a cultural extravaganza, “Dhoop Chaon: A Saga of Love & Sacrifice”, as part of the annual day celebrations at Tagore Theatre. Principal Ritu Bali extended a warm welcome to the chief guest, actor and comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi. The evening began with the lighting of the “jyoti kalash”.

Sacred Heart Sr Sec School

Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School bagged first position in the Inter-School Band Competition organised by the Education Department, Chandigarh. The competition aimed at selection of the best contingent from Chandigarh to perform at the National War Memorial, Delhi, during the Republic Day celebrations from January 23 to January 30, 2023.

Bhavan Vidyalaya-27

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, students excelled in the All-India Law Entrance Test (AILET) for National Law University, New Delhi. Arshiya Gupta scored 3rd All-India Rank (AIR), followed by Prabhat Rajagopalan (17th), Ashmit Thakur (25th) and Gurnoor Singh (81st). Senior Principal Vineeta Arora said the students still await results of the CLAT exam.

Kids-R-Kids School-42

Kids-R-Kids School, Sector 42, celebrated its annual day programme on the theme, ‘Ray of Hope’, on the school premises. All students participated in the function. A dance performed by students of Class 2 mesmerised the audience.

Govt College of Education

Government College of Education, Sector 20, on Thursday celebrated the birth anniversary of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan on National Mathematics Day. Prof (Dr) Parvinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Rayat Bahra University, Mohali, and Dr Sapna Nanda, Principal, Government College of Education, Sector 20, attended the event.

