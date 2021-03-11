AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students celebrated World Bicycle Day to raise awareness about cycling and its benefits on health and mental well-being. The students, from pre-nursery to Class XII, participated in various events, including slow cycling and cycle race. Discussions were held on the road safety of bicyclists on busy roads.

Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Chd

The Girl Guide Unit of the school organised a two-day camp on the campus in the evening. Ritika Azad, Guide Captain, along with Sr Kusum, Vice-Principal, guided the guides. All four patrols were trained in tent pitching and flag-hoisting under the guidance of Manisha Swami and Indu Bala, Associate State Training Commissioners at Scouts and Guides, Chandigarh. Day 2 of the camp commenced with zumba and aerobics followed by no-gas cooking. Guides also practised all the types of knots and hitches in “Dwitya Sopan”. On World Environment Day, the guides planted saplings on the school premises.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

To mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Haryana, organised an exhibition on the theme, “Heritage of Haryana”, on the premises of the school. The exhibition depicted the heritage of Haryana. The parents and children visited the exhibition enthusiastically. The children were curious to know about archaeology and the process of identifying artefacts. Principal Gulshan Kaur extended a heartfelt thanks to SN Roy, Chief Secretary, Haryana; Monika Malik, Director of Archaeology and Museums Department; and Dr Raghvinder Kumar, Assistant Director; for putting up the exhibition.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec School

The NSS wing held a bicycle rally as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on World Bicycle Day. The rally was aimed at promoting the motto of “pryavaran suraksha”. Students from Classes IX to XII participated in the rally with enthusiasm. Officiating principal Shalini Saxena encouraged the students and the NSS wing of the school to use bicycles for good health.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School

World Environment Day was celebrated by Guardians of Nature Federation, an NGO. Students from Class V to X participated in a poster-making contest on the theme, “Conservation of Environment”, in an impactful way. They painted their posters in beautiful colours and wrote insightful quotes on them. Pritinder Kaur, Principal, urged the students to plant saplings to purify air.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Sr Sec School

World Environment Day was celebrated at the school with great enthusiasm. School in-charge Alka Pabbi distributed among people bags made of paper and cloth which were prepared by students. A rally was organised to make people aware about the harmful effects of plastic. Principal Parminderjit Mann appreciated the various events organised at the school.