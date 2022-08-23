AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school paid a rich tribute to the founder of the AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Ajit Karam Singh, through a week-long bonanza of activities. Students showcased their skills in eclectic acting, singing, dance, oration and sports during various competitions. The winners were awarded medals and certificates. Hardeep Singh, former Senior Deputy Mayor of Chandigarh, was the guest of honour at the concluding session.

Amravati Vidyalaya

The investiture for the academic session 2022-23 was organised at the school. The new board of prefects were pinned badges by Principal Manisha Dogra. She emphasised the fact that the school’s glory should rise high under the guidance of the new board of prefects.

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

“Nature has enough for everyone’s need, but not for one’s greed,” said HR Gandhar, vice-president, DAVCMC, New Delhi, while addressing the staff and students to mark the culmination of “Vedic Awareness Week”. Eminent scholars of the DAV fraternity and principals of the DAV schools graced the occasion. Swami Sachidanand talked about the relevance of the Vedas in the recent times.

The Tribune School, Chandigarh

A consultation of the Multi-Stakeholder Working Group on Non-Communicable Diseases and Universal Health Coverage was held through the virtual mode. School counsellor and special educator Nikita Sood attended the meeting along with students Kashish and Aditi, from Grade 8th, who participated as tobacco monitors for the school.

KBDAV Sr Sec Public School, Chd

An awareness session, “Swachhta ki Paathshala — An Educational Programme on Solid Waste Management”, was held with a special guest, Anindita Mitra, Municipal Commissioner, and her team. Students from Class VI to XII attended the session.