AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

The Department of Environment, Chandigarh Administration, bestowed the National Green Corps Best Eco Club Award 2022 to Planet Pals, an Eco Club of AKSIPS 41, in the category of senior secondary school. School Principal Ritu Bali and Eco Club in-charge Amandeep Kaur received the award at a function held in Tagore Theatre.

Saint Soldier School, Chandigarh

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, organised its annual prize distribution week for the 2022-23 session. Students, who excelled in academics, sports and co-curricular activities, were felicitated on the occasion. Over 650 prizes were given to students of pre-primary to XII classes. They were awarded certificates and trophies by Principal Vijaya Sidhu. Forty students were awarded for 100 per cent attendance.

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

A state-level essay writing competition was organised by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. Alyonika Prashar, a Class XI (Arts) student of Amravati Vidyalaya, bagged the first position in the district for writing an essay on the topic "Beat plastic pollution". She was awarded Rs 10,000 cash prize by the pollution control board. The school management congratulated her and wished her good luck for future endeavours.

Players with certificates and trophies after football matches at Mount Carmel School in Chandigarh.

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

A grand opening ceremony marked the official inauguration of Eterno Football Academy at Mount Carmel School on Wednesday. A football festival was inaugurated by the school Principal, Dr Parveena John Singh, after the opening ceremony. The academy also organised football matches for boys in the under-14 and under-18 categories.