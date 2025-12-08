Alba Smeriglio appointed British Deputy High Commissioner for Chandigarh
She represents the UK in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh
Alba Smeriglio has taken charge as the British Deputy High Commissioner in Chandigarh. She represents the UK in the four Indian states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand, and in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.
Alba is a diplomat with a range of experience in roles overseas and in London. Her previous postings include Montserrat, where she served as Head of Programmes and Office, as well as other positions in the Caribbean and in South Asia.
In London, she has worked on a range of policy areas focused on growth, democratic governance, security cooperation and human rights.
She holds a BSc in International Development from the London School of Economics and Political Science; an MA from the University of Aberdeen; and a postgraduate degree in politics from the University of Siena.
