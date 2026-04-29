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Home / Chandigarh / Alchemist hospital hosts Tricity’s first advanced workshop on endoscopic spine surgery

Alchemist hospital hosts Tricity’s first advanced workshop on endoscopic spine surgery

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:44 PM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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Around 30 doctors from across the country participated in the Tricity’s first advanced seminar and hands-on workshop on full endoscopic spine surgery held at Alchemist Hospital here on Tuesday. The event focused on the latest innovations in minimally invasive spine surgery and was led by Dr Manish Budhiraja, Associate Director, Neuro and Spine Surgery, along with national faculty members Dr Arun Bhanot and Dr Prankul Singhal.

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The workshop featured recorded surgical demonstrations and hands-on training on realistic bone models, giving participants practical exposure to advanced surgical techniques and real-time clinical applications. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Budhiraja said full endoscopic spine surgery, performed through an incision as small as 1 cm, ensures faster recovery, minimal pain and, in many cases, same-day discharge. He added that the technique significantly reduces tissue damage, shortens hospital stay and improves patient outcomes.

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