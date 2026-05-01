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Home / Chandigarh / Alchemist Hospital launches Rezum Water Vapor Therapy

Alchemist Hospital launches Rezum Water Vapor Therapy

It is minimally invasive procedure that uses steam energy to shrink enlarged prostate tissue and improve urinary flow

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:08 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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Men suffering from urinary issues due to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) now have access to a state-of-the-art solution at Alchemist Hospital. The hospital has launched Rezum Water Vapor Therapy, a minimally invasive procedure that uses steam energy to shrink enlarged prostate tissue and improve urinary flow.

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Unlike conventional surgery, Rezum involves no incisions or stitches. The procedure is performed through the urinary passage, allowing for a shorter hospital stay and a faster return to normal activities.

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Speaking about the treatment, Dr Rajiv Goyal, Associate Director — Urology, Uro-Oncology, Kidney Transplant, and Robotic Surgeon, said, “Many men silently suffer from urinary symptoms caused by enlarged prostate and often delay treatment due to fear of surgery. Rezum offers effective symptom relief with minimal discomfort. It is an excellent option for appropriately selected patients seeking a middle ground between long-term medication and invasive surgical procedures.”

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