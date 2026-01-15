Alchemist Hospital performs 100 successful robotic surgeries
The procedures include general, urology, and gynaecological surgeries, offering benefits like precision, minimal blood loss, and faster recovery
Alchemist Hospital in Panchkula has performed over 100 successful robotic surgeries, marking a significant milestone in minimally invasive care. The procedures include general, urology, and gynaecological surgeries, offering benefits like precision, minimal blood loss, and faster recovery.
Addressing a press conference, Dr Atul Krishan Sharma, Chairman, GI Surgery, said the Da Vinci Xi system has transformed the way surgeries are performed, ensuring superior outcomes and patient safety.
