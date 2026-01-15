Alchemist Hospital performs 100 successful robotic surgeries

Alchemist Hospital in Panchkula has performed over 100 successful robotic surgeries, marking a significant milestone in minimally invasive care. The procedures include general, urology, and gynaecological surgeries, offering benefits like precision, minimal blood loss, and faster recovery.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Atul Krishan Sharma, Chairman, GI Surgery, said the Da Vinci Xi system has transformed the way surgeries are performed, ensuring superior outcomes and patient safety.

