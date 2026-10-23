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Home / Chandigarh / Alcohol suspected cause of bizman’s death at hotel

Alcohol suspected cause of bizman’s death at hotel

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:58 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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The post-mortem examination of Raipur-based businessman Deepak Mittal (56), who was found dead at the Taj hotel in Sector 17, has proved inconclusive. The exact cause of death will be established after the viscera report, which is awaited.

The police said samples had been collected and sent for examination. Liquor and some medicines were recovered from his room. Officials suspect that a combination of alcohol and medication may have caused his health to deteriorate.

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Mittal’s body was handed over to his family. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room on Tuesday and was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where doctors declared him dead.

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He had visited Chandigarh to attend a meeting related to Punjab Markfed.

The woman who had reportedly accompanied Mittal on Tuesday night has been cleared of suspicion, officials said.

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