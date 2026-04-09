Alert neighbours foil theft bid in Phase 7

Alert neighbours foiled a theft bid and helped apprehend a miscreant who had allegedly broken into a Phase 7 house on Wednesday.

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According to the information, neighbours noticed two men scaling the boundary wall of a 10-marla house owned by a defence personnel. The house was empty at the time as the owners live abroad and the caretaker was running an errand.

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The locals surrounded the house and waited as a police party arrived at the location. When the police scanned the locked house, one of the two accused was found hiding atop a wooden almirah.

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His accomplice, however, managed to flee.