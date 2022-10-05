Punjabi singer Alfaaz case: Suspect in 2-day remand

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 4

A local court on Tuesday sent Raipur Rani resident Bikramjit Singh, alias Vicky, to two-day police custody in a case related to Punjabi actor-singer Amanjot Singh Panwar, alias Alfaaz.

Vicky was booked and arrested for allegedly hitting Alfaaz with a pick-up tempo after an altercation between the singer, an eatery owner and the suspect over money on the Landran-Banur road.

A case has been registered under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 308 of the IPC at the Sohana police station.

