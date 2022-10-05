Punjabi singer Alfaaz case: Suspect in 2-day remand

Mohali, October 4
A local court on Tuesday sent Raipur Rani resident Bikramjit Singh, alias Vicky, to two-day police custody in a case related to Punjabi actor-singer Amanjot Singh Panwar, alias Alfaaz.
Vicky was booked and arrested for allegedly hitting Alfaaz with a pick-up tempo after an altercation between the singer, an eatery owner and the suspect over money on the Landran-Banur road.
A case has been registered under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 308 of the IPC at the Sohana police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...
Uttarakhand Police release list of 28 trainee mountaineers missing after avalanche
The list of trainees includes those from West Bengal, Delhi,...