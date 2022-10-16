All 6 accused walk free

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

A local court has acquitted all six accused, including two women, arrested in a heritage furniture theft case registered in 2016, after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The accused, who were acquitted by the court, were Sunil Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Fakir Chand, Shakila and Usha. The FIR was registered on a complaint by Vinod Kumar, Junior Assistant, Government College of Arts, Sector 10. He had stated that a watchman of the college, Ajit Singh, informed him regarding the theft on January 18, 2016. He found 15 heritage chairs and one wooden table having been stolen from the store.

Terminder Singh, counsel for the two women, argued that the police had failed to prove that the furniture was recovered from the accused. Yadvinder Singh Sandhu, counsel for Sunil, Anil and Rajesh, argued that the complainant had admitted that no recovery was made in front of him. Besides, no independent witness was produced by the police. Terminder Singh said the police had even failed to prove that the furniture was heritage in nature.