All accused sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

Ravi Sekhar Sinha, Principal Chief Material Manager of the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, has sought better class facilities in the jail. Sinha moved an application when he was produced before the CBI Court today.

Two other accused in the alleged bribery case, Sonu Arora and Rajan Gupta, have also sought facilities as provided to graduate and income tax payee prisoners.

After hearing the applications, Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI Court, sent them to the Superintendent of Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh, to be complied with as per rules and regulations of the jail manual.

The court has sent all accused, Rajan Gupta, Sonu Arora, Ravi Sekhar Sinha, Pawan Kumar, Praveen Vyas and Vinod Kumar, to judicial custody and directed the authorities concerned to produce them before the court on February 28.

The counsel for Sonu Arora and Rajan Gupta also moved applications seeking directions for the investigating officer to provide them with transcript, CD and the source of recording. The court has directed the CBI to file a reply on the applications on February 28.

According to the CBI, Sinha was arrested while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs1.80 lakh. The five others were also arrested in connection with the case. Following the arrests, the CBI conducted searches at 17 locations of the company official in Delhi, Panchkula, Chandigarh, Varanasi and West Bengal’s Chittaranjan. As per the CBI, the investigating agency had got information that Sonu Arora and Rajan Gupta, both directors of E C Blades and Tools Private Ltd in Chandigarh, were allegedly conspiring with senior railway officials to obtain undue favour in the award of contract, passing of bills by way of illegal gratification and others.