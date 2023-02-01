All eyes on Budget allocation for Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

All eyes are on the Union Budget to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament tomorrow on the allocation for the city.

According to information, the UT Administration has sought nearly Rs 7,000 crore from the Central Government for 2023-24. This is Rs 1,221 crore more than the current budget of the administration.

In the previous Budget, the Central Government had allocated Rs 5,382.79 crore to Chandigarh for 2022-23. Of this, Rs 4,843.46 crore was received for revenue head, i.e. salary, allowances and other expenses, while Rs 539.33 crore was received for capital head, i.e. development works.

Last year, the administration had demanded Rs 5,833 crore, but got Rs 450 crore less. For 2023-24, the administration has asked for about Rs 7,000 crore. An official said the demand for more budget had been made so that the development of villages could be accelerated and at the same time, projects that have been stalled for a long time can be taken forward. Apart from this, more budget has been sought for rejuvenation of the garbage disposal plant and some major projects of the Municipal Corporation. The official of the administration said funds were also needed for starting work on many new projects.