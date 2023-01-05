 All-India Badminton Meet: Chandigarh's chill troubles visiting shuttlers : The Tribune India

All-India Badminton Meet: Chandigarh's chill troubles visiting shuttlers

Players from southern, central, western parts of India find it tough to cope with harsh winter

Badminton players brave the chill at the sports complex in Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, January 4

Shuttlers from southern, central and western states of the country, who are here to participate in the ongoing Yonex-Sunrise All-India Junior (U-19) Ranking Badminton Tournament, are finding it difficult to cope with bone-chilling cold here.

Never expected such conditions

We usually take rest during the match break. Here, we try to keep our body in momentum. I was aware of the dip in temperature here, but never expected such foggy and cold conditions. Priyank Rajak, a player from Maharashtra

Over 250 shuttlers from states such as Andhra Pradesh (38 players), Chhattisgarh (15), Goa (3), Gujarat (14), Kerala (22), Karnataka (40), Maharashtra (48), Tamil Nadu (29) and Telangana (66), which usually witness less winter than Northern India, are here to prove their mettle in the championship at the Sector 38 Sport Complex.

From wearing thermals during the match to carrying hand and toe heat pads, shuttlers are trying everything to beat this chilling winter.

While many claim that participants from the northern region have an edge for being habitual with the winters here, those coming from other parts of the country have to make an extra effort to keep their body prepared for matches.

“This is unexpectedly cold here. Temperature is fine to handle, but chilling cold waves are troubling much. Winter in Chandigarh is completely different than ours,” said Ramik Walter, a player from Tamil Nadu.

“We usually take rest during the match break most of the time. Here, we try to keep our body in momentum. I was aware of the dip in temperature here, but never expected such foggy and cold conditions,” said Maharashtra’s Priyank Rajak.

To warm-up before the match is another task to handle carefully for many shuttlers.

“Usually, pre-match warm-up consists of running, stretching and shadow practicing. However in such conditions, we have to safeguard our body from cold waves. Players have to be extra cautious while warming up. It takes almost 30 to 40 minutes to prepare for a match and we are playing two to three matches of qualifying rounds in a day,” said Aroop Varghese from Kerala.

Parents also bear the brunt of cold

While players have their way to fight the winter, their parents are also bearing the brunt of the harsh winter. Most of the players participating in this championship are accompanied by their parents. “They (players) are young and it’s easy for them to fight this chilly weather. However, parents like us are tackling it with much difficulty. This is a lovely experience, but wearing layers and layers of warm clothes is the only option for us,” said Manglum Devareddy from Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, organisers had decided to not allow entry to parents inside the playing premises. However, considering the weather, entry to the complex has been opened for all. Parents sitting wrapped in blankets at squash courts and surrounding the indoor swimming pool, which is now shut owing to the winter session, is a normal scene at the tournament venue.

“We came here with normal winter clothes. After reaching here, we purchased a few more winter outfits. Several parents and players are coming to the venue on auto-rickshaws, which is also challenging. Matches start at 8 am, which is the peak of cold conditions and continue till late evening,” said P Tishank, from Kerala.

