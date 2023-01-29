All-India Police, Arunachal Pradesh shine

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 28

Wushu teams of All-India Police (AIP) and Arunachal Pradesh emerged winners of the Khelo India Women’s Senior National Wushu League at Chandigarh University, Gharuan.

The three-day championship was organised in ‘sanda’ and ‘taolu’ events. The AIP emerged the winner of the ‘sanda’ category with 12 points by winning two gold and two bronze medals. Service Selection Board (SSB) with one gold, two silver and one bronze (12 points) claimed the second position, while Uttar Pradesh with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals (10 points) claimed third position.

In the ‘taolu’ category, Arunachal Pradesh won the winner’s trophy with five gold and three bronze medals (28 points). Manipur claimed the second position with two gold, one silver and two bronze medals (15 points), followed by Madhya Pradesh at the third position with two silver and three bronze medals (9 points).

In the 45-kg (sanda) category, Manju Munda and Anusha claimed first two positions, while Fulki and Priyanka Bijay Kumar Gauda claimed joined third position.

In the 48-kg category, Chhavi won gold, while Gramar Yatup bagged silver medal. Roshni and Jyoti claimed joint third position.

In the 52-kg category, Onilu Tega won the gold medal by defeating Namrata Batra. Jamuna Sarkar and Poonam won a bronze medal each. O Bidtapati Chanu won the gold medal by defeating H Pravabati, while Neha and Anju Kumari won a bronze medal each.

In the 60-kg category, N Roshibina Devi claimed the first position, followed by Shiksha at the second spot. Kareena and Bhaiyg Rani claimed the joint third position.

In the 65-kg category, Nitika Bansal defeated Milan Chaprana to claim the gold medal. Shavi Dhaiya and Riya Chib claimed a bronze medal each. In the 70-kg category, Sonal Chouhan won the gold medal by defeating Kiran. Th Menaka Devi and Mahi Rana claimed a bronze medal each. In the 75-kg category, Deepika defeated Chirangi Chouhan to win gold medal. Ankita Maravi and Madhya Anjali claimed a bronze medal each.