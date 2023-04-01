All-India Police Commando Contest: Indo-Tibetan Border Police bag top spot

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has won the 13th edition of the All-India Police Commando Competition (AIPCC), 2023, organised by the National Security Guard (NSG).

A total of 24 commando teams from the Central Armed Police Forces and state police forces participated in the event held at the NSG centre in Manesar.

Besides the overall competition trophy, the ITBP team, which is trained and based at the Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near Chandigarh, also won the best in firing and best in strategy events, an ITBP spokesperson said.

The elite mountain-trained force has won the competition for the first time. The 11-day competition was inaugurated on March 21 and concluded on March 31.

It is one of the toughest professional competitions amongst the police forces of the nation. Started in year 2009, the 1st edition of the AIPCC was held in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The competition, organised by the All-India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB), is designed to assess the best police commando team on their physical fitness, tactical skills, mental robustness, shooting prowess, leadership qualities and esprit de corps.

The 2023 edition of the competition is important because it was organised after a gap of two years as the 11th and 12th editions could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides guarding the India-China borders in the toughest climatic and terrain conditions since 1962, the ITBP has a distinguished history of producing some of the best commandos in the country.

The force had provided commandos for the security of the 1982 Asian Games, followed by the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 1983 and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) 1983 Meeting in New Delhi.

The force had also sent its commando units to secure the Delaram-Zaranj project in Afghanistan from 2005 to 2008. ITBP commandos were also part of the Indian-Formed Police Unit-1 (IND FPU-1) from 2005 to 2019 in Congo, Africa.

ITBP commandos also guarded the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan and repulsed several terrorist attacks over the years.

