All India Power Engineers Federation backs striking power employees in Haryana

Shailendra Dubey, Chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), along with Puneet Kundu, President, and Ravinder Singh Ghanghas, General Secretary of the Haryana Power Engineers Association (HPEA), on Friday addressed a gathering of electricity employees and engineers following their strike at the headquarters of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) in Panchkula.

They urged the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to intervene immediately and resolve the issue in the larger public interest.

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The leaders demanded Saini to convene an urgent Cabinet meeting and announce a clear policy decision that no parallel electricity distribution licence will be permitted anywhere in Haryana. In accordance with this policy, the government must take immediate legal steps to revoke the parallel distribution licences granted to Eleven Power for Gurugram and Nuh.

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Dubey said instead of limiting itself to filing an appeal before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), the Haryana Government should effectively exercise the statutory powers available to it under the Electricity Act, 2003. Dubey added the government must initiate appropriate action in the public interest to secure the revocation of the licences. He described the grant of parallel licences despite widespread opposition from electricity consumers and employees as “unfortunate”.

The speakers raised serious questions about the functioning of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), alleging that its decision appears to promote privatisation. They observed that the grant of parallel distribution licences to Eleven Power for Gurugram and Nuh under the leadership of HERC Chairperson Mukesh Garg raises several important questions that require satisfactory answers.

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The speakers questioned the company’s experience in the electricity sector, technical capabilities and adequacy of capital investment. They demanded public disclosure of the criteria used to assess the company’s eligibility, financial strength and experience in electricity distribution, as well as the safeguards considered to protect consumers and public distribution utilities before granting the licences.

The leaders called for an impartial and transparent inquiry into the role of the regulatory commission and the private company to establish whether all statutory requirements were followed and whether the licensing process was free from irregularities or bias. They stated that any suspicion of collusion in decisions affecting an essential public service such as electricity is a matter of serious concern. The state government must intervene immediately, review the entire matter and take appropriate action in the public interest.

No compromise on interests of farmers, consumers

The speakers emphasised that electricity employees and engineers are deeply committed to the welfare of farmers and consumers. Their primary objective is to ensure 24-hour uninterrupted and quality power supply to all sections of society. They said employees and engineers had been compelled to go on strike in protest against the decision to grant parallel distribution licences in Gurugram and Nuh.

“In an agriculture-dominated state like Haryana, such an arrangement could weaken the revenue base of public distribution utilities and adversely affect farmers and ordinary consumers. The government should focus on strengthening public electricity distribution and improving consumer services rather than adopting policies that allegedly create new profit-making opportunities for private companies,” said Dubey.

Dubey warned the Haryana Government that if any electricity employee or engineer is harassed, victimised or subjected to punitive action during the strike, their counterparts in other states will not remain silent. In such circumstances, the ongoing movement in Haryana could spread across the country, for which the Haryana Government would bear full responsibility.