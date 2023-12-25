All is not well in city cricket association?

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

One of the most sought sports association of the city — the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) — is going through some hustle with its manager, cricket operations, Manjit Singh reportedly ‘resigning’ from the post today, citing ‘work load’.

Singh though denied resigning from the post, his ‘cryptic’ message on a social media platform shocked everyone in the local cricket fraternity.

The 70-year-old had informed about his resignation by posting a message on a UTCA social media group. He wrote...”Dear friends today finally said goodbye to UTCA as manager operations for it was becoming very stressful. I want LIP (Live in peace) and not RIP (sic).”

When contacted, Manjit, however, said, “I am very much associated with the UTCA. I am still on their payroll. The message was written in a light hearted manner. I have many friends in that (WhatsApp) group, and I wrote it just like that.”

Deserves good farewell

“There was no internal conflict and there’s no official communication from his (Singh’s) end to the association in this regard,” said the UTCA spokesperson. He added, “He expressed his inability in handing UTCA operations due to his age.”

“He had been a pillar of the UTCA since its affiliation (with the BCCI). As and when he will resign or relieved from his job, he will be given a warm farewell for his contribution to the association. We don’t have any intimation of his resignation,” said Devender Sharma, secretary, UTCA.

Singh had joined the UTCA after the local association got the BCCI affiliation in 2019.

A 2021 repeat?

In October 2021, the same situation had occurred when Singh had reportedly resigned from the post citing ‘increasing workload’ as one of the prime reasons. At that time too, he had mentioned the need for having a relaxed and peaceful life. However, sources claimed he was under fire for not registering three mainstay cricketers in the U-19 squad.

