Home / Chandigarh / All-party delegation meets Chandigarh Housing Board CEO on notices

All-party delegation meets Chandigarh Housing Board CEO on notices

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:19 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
An all-party delegation met the CEO of the Chandigarh Housing Board, Pradeep Kumar, today to address the demolition notices being sent to flat allottees by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB).

Leaders from various political parties demanded a review of the notices being issued by the board and relief for allottees. The delegation included Jatinder Pal Malhotra, Chandigarh BJP president, Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Congress councillor, Vijay Pal Singh , president, Aam Aadmi Party, and Hardeep Singh Buterla, councillor .

The leaders stated that the notices being sent by the Board have created an atmosphere of confusion and fear among allottees. Gabi stated that a one-time policy should be formulated.

