All school buses in Panchkula to be inspected: RTA

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 20

A day after a bus met with a mishap leaving five students injured, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hairatjit Kaur Brar today visited Mount Litera Heritage School in Matawala and inspected its vehicles under the Safe School Vehicle Policy.

School manager Aditya, transport inspector Ravindra Kumar, senior school staff and district transport staff team were present on the occasion.

The RTA said provisions such as CCTV cameras (15 days recording capacity), bus driver with at least five years of experience, GPS, school vehicle permit or approval letter, staff deployed for the safety of students, lady attendant, first-aid kit, bus staff in uniform, condition of tyres, etc were checked.

The bus involved in the accident was parked at a police station, which would be inspected as well.

Brar said all school buses of Panchkula would be inspected under the policy. She said a motor vehicle inspector was asked to check all school buses in Panchkula city and submit a report within a week. Any violation under the Safe School Vehicle Policy would invite action under the Motor Vehicles Act.