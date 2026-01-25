All set for Golf Club election today

After a gap of one year, the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will see voting to elect the new president and executive committee for a period of one year, on January 25. As many as 1,800 members are eligible to cast their vote. Last year, the president was picked unanimously..

This year, the contest for the top post is between two Army veterans — Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) and Captain Mohan Bir Singh (retd). The voting for electing the new president and new 11-member executive committee will start from 11 am and end at 4.30 pm. The results for the post of president will be declared on the same evening and that of 11-member executive committee next day or on the morning of January 27.

Major Virk had contested the 2023 elections and lost by a narrow margin of 29 votes. He also contested the club’s first “triangular” fight and ended up second with 406 votes — 99 short of the winning candidate. Capt Mohan Bir Singh have held posts of Chairman (Screening Committee), treasure, secretary in the past, and recently remained the captain of the club. As many as 22 members have been approved for contesting the elections of the executive.