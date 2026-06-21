All set for NEET exam today

The administration and the police today completed the last-minute preparations and security checks for the NEET-UG 2026 examination at eight designated examination centres in the district.

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The examination will be conducted at the following eight centres on June 21: Schools of Eminence, Phase 11, 3B1 in Mohali and Kharar; PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary Schools at Sahauran and Desu Majra; Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 80, Mohali; Kendriya Vidyalaya, K-Area, Zirakpur; and PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Rakoli.

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The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates have been advised to report at their respective examination centres between 11 am and 1:30 pm to facilitate security checks, document verification and other pre-examination formalities. The candidates and their parents have been appealed to reach the examination centres well in advance and strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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Eight observers have been appointed to monitor the conduct of the examination and ensure compliance with the NTA guidelines. CCTV cameras have also been installed at all examination centres to strengthen surveillance and security measures.