DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / All set for NEET exam today

All set for NEET exam today

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A bomb squad conducts a checking at an examination centre for NEET in Sector 19C, Chandigarh, on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
Advertisement

The administration and the police today completed the last-minute preparations and security checks for the NEET-UG 2026 examination at eight designated examination centres in the district.

Advertisement

The examination will be conducted at the following eight centres on June 21: Schools of Eminence, Phase 11, 3B1 in Mohali and Kharar; PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary Schools at Sahauran and Desu Majra; Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 80, Mohali; Kendriya Vidyalaya, K-Area, Zirakpur; and PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Rakoli.

Advertisement

The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates have been advised to report at their respective examination centres between 11 am and 1:30 pm to facilitate security checks, document verification and other pre-examination formalities. The candidates and their parents have been appealed to reach the examination centres well in advance and strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Advertisement

Eight observers have been appointed to monitor the conduct of the examination and ensure compliance with the NTA guidelines. CCTV cameras have also been installed at all examination centres to strengthen surveillance and security measures.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts