All set for ‘Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni’

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 14

To make the first-of-its-kind “Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni” a grand success, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said all the arrangements to host the event here tomorrow had been in place.

She said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would be the chief guest and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann would preside over the event.

Mann has planned this meet with the local industry to understand the issues faced by it and deliberate on how more investments could be attracted to this region.

Over 250 industrialists would participate in this mega event.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Mohali