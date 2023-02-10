All signboards in Punjabi by Feb 21, orders Mohali DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 9

The district administration today directed all government and semi-government offices as well as private institutions to write their signboards in Punjabi language before February 21.

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain said to promote Punjabi language, the Punjab Government had made it mandatory to use the language on signboard in all government and private institutions before February 21, International Mother Language Day. She said in view of this, all government and semi-government offices, besides boards, corporations, educational institutions, public, private and commercial establishments were directed to do the needful.

An official spokesperson of the DC office said instructions were issued to establishments registered under the Society Act and the Factory Act to write their signboards in Punjabi. Instructions were passed to ensure the names of roads were mentioned in Punjabi language, he added.

‘Speed up linking of voter ID, Aadhaar’

District Election Officer-cum-DC Ashika Jain directed officials to speed up the process of linking voter ID card with Aadhaar card.

During a meeting today, she directed the district officials to conduct an awareness campaign for the purpose.