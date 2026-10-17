All winners as father-special child games conclude

The first-ever Father-Child Games, aimed at promoting sports for Children with Special Needs (CWSN), concluded today.

The event was organised by the Department of School Education under the Samagra Shiksha–CWSN Wing at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23.

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Vijayendra Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Haryana and president of the Chandigarh Badminton Association, attended the valedictory ceremony as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, Kumar appreciated the dedication, patience and sustained efforts of parents in supporting and nurturing their children with special needs. He highlighted the role of such initiatives in promoting confidence, strengthening family bonds and building a compassionate and inclusive society.

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Organised under the theme “Majboot Bandhan, Majboot Bhavishya”, the two-day event brought together 40 father-child pairs from government schools across Chandigarh. Participants competed in athletics, badminton, cricket and volleyball, with adapted rules to encourage participation and enjoyment.

Nobly, all 80 participants were honoured with first-position trophies, commemorative medals and participation certificates. No second or third positions were awarded, reflecting the message that every child is a winner and every effort deserves recognition.

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The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Rajpal Singh, Nodal Officer, CWSN Sports, Education Department, UT.