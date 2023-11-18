All-women panel deliberates on ways to preserve cultural heritage

Chandigarh, November 17
Panjab University’s Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology organised a national seminar on “Archaeology and Archives of Cultural Heritage” today. The seminar, with an all-women panel, was coordinated by Prof Paru Bal Sidhu, department chairperson.
Prof Rumina Sethi, DUI, and Deepika Gandhi, former director of Le Corbusier Centre, talked on stories from the centre and Pierre Jeanneret House Museum.
“The true essence of architecture lies in the conversion of intangible into tangible. It makes architectural study more interesting,” said Gandhi. Prof Anju Suri, Dean Faculty of Arts, was invited as the guest of honour. She shared how archaeology was linked to physical sciences.
One technical session was addressed by Namita Jaspal, director of Heritage Preservation Atelier, who discussed the relevance of preserving and conserving the life of cultural artefacts and structures.
The second technical session was addressed by Dr Niyati Jigyasu, former visiting scholar at the American University of Rome.
