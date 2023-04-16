Alleged sale of common land: Court raps Chandigarh police, asks SSP to ensure proper & fair probe

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 15

“In my six years of judicial service in two states and one Union Territory, I have never witnessed such blatant disregard for court orders by the police administration.” While observing this, Jaspreet Singh Minhas, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Chandigarh, has directed the SSP, Chandigarh, to ensure proper and fair investigation in the alleged sale of the common land case of Raipur Khurd village, Chandigarh.

The court sought a compliance report from the SSP, Chandigarh, on April 24. The court issued an order while observing that in case proper and fair investigation is not done, the court will have no other option but to make contempt reference against erring officials to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The court observed that this is a peculiar case where the complainant as well as the accused persons want the investigation to conclude as soon as possible and it is only the Investigating Officer (IO) who is not properly and fairly investigating the case for the reasons best known to him.

This court is monitoring the investigation of the present case in view of Section 156(3) of the CrPC and law laid down by the Supreme Court in the case titled Sakiri Vasu v/s State of UP. However, IO Mohan Kashyap is not conducting any investigation in the present case and he is wilfully disobeying the directions issued by this court for proper and fair investigation. He is also habitual of submitting false reports in the court.

“The court is satisfied that proper and fair investigation is not being conducted in the present case despite repeated directions. This view is further strengthened on the basis of the statement of Additional Public Prosecutor Yadvender dated May 4, 2022 wherein he had asked the court to look into the conduct of the IO and the report of District Attorney, Chandigarh, dated August 23, 2022 wherein it was observed by him that the present case is a classic example of poor and casual investigation,” the court said.

The court is also satisfied that IO SI Mohan Kashyap is not proceeding with the investigation expeditiously and is keeping the same pending without rhyme or reason and it is a case of inaction on his part. The court is unable to proceed with the trial of the present case for want of supplementary challan.

The IO in the present case has scuttled the entire judicial process by not completing the investigation of the present case in a proper and fair manner. Despite issuance of seven references to the SSP, Chandigarh, he did not bother to examine whether the IO is liable for dereliction of duty. The SSP, Chandigarh, has not even bothered to call a detailed report from the IO regarding efforts made by him after order for fair and proper investigation was made by this court. The SSP, Chandigarh, has not even bothered to submit reply to any of the references issued by this court even after the court as well as the prosecution agency had raised serious apprehensions about the way investigation is being conducted in the present case.

Jarnail Singh, former sarpanch of the village, has filed a complaint before the court alleging the police were not taking any action in the matter despite registering the FIR three years ago.