 Alleged sale of common land: Court raps Chandigarh police, asks SSP to ensure proper & fair probe : The Tribune India

Alleged sale of common land: Court raps Chandigarh police, asks SSP to ensure proper & fair probe

Warns of making contempt reference to HC against erring officers

Alleged sale of common land: Court raps Chandigarh police, asks SSP to ensure proper & fair probe

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 15

“In my six years of judicial service in two states and one Union Territory, I have never witnessed such blatant disregard for court orders by the police administration.” While observing this, Jaspreet Singh Minhas, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Chandigarh, has directed the SSP, Chandigarh, to ensure proper and fair investigation in the alleged sale of the common land case of Raipur Khurd village, Chandigarh.

The court sought a compliance report from the SSP, Chandigarh, on April 24. The court issued an order while observing that in case proper and fair investigation is not done, the court will have no other option but to make contempt reference against erring officials to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The court observed that this is a peculiar case where the complainant as well as the accused persons want the investigation to conclude as soon as possible and it is only the Investigating Officer (IO) who is not properly and fairly investigating the case for the reasons best known to him.

This court is monitoring the investigation of the present case in view of Section 156(3) of the CrPC and law laid down by the Supreme Court in the case titled Sakiri Vasu v/s State of UP. However, IO Mohan Kashyap is not conducting any investigation in the present case and he is wilfully disobeying the directions issued by this court for proper and fair investigation. He is also habitual of submitting false reports in the court.

“The court is satisfied that proper and fair investigation is not being conducted in the present case despite repeated directions. This view is further strengthened on the basis of the statement of Additional Public Prosecutor Yadvender dated May 4, 2022 wherein he had asked the court to look into the conduct of the IO and the report of District Attorney, Chandigarh, dated August 23, 2022 wherein it was observed by him that the present case is a classic example of poor and casual investigation,” the court said.

The court is also satisfied that IO SI Mohan Kashyap is not proceeding with the investigation expeditiously and is keeping the same pending without rhyme or reason and it is a case of inaction on his part. The court is unable to proceed with the trial of the present case for want of supplementary challan.

The IO in the present case has scuttled the entire judicial process by not completing the investigation of the present case in a proper and fair manner. Despite issuance of seven references to the SSP, Chandigarh, he did not bother to examine whether the IO is liable for dereliction of duty. The SSP, Chandigarh, has not even bothered to call a detailed report from the IO regarding efforts made by him after order for fair and proper investigation was made by this court. The SSP, Chandigarh, has not even bothered to submit reply to any of the references issued by this court even after the court as well as the prosecution agency had raised serious apprehensions about the way investigation is being conducted in the present case.

Jarnail Singh, former sarpanch of the village, has filed a complaint before the court alleging the police were not taking any action in the matter despite registering the FIR three years ago.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj, 3 arrested; shooting caught on camera

2
Punjab

Another close aide of fugitive Amritpal arrested from Sirhind

3
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

4
World

UK imposes export bar on painting of Indian soldiers who fought in World War I

5
Nation

Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight returns to Frankfurt due to technical issue

6
Nation

Gangster Atiq, brother shot dead in police custody, 3 held

7
Punjab

Lawyer among 2 sent to 4-day police custody

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh woman Raji Brar named to California University Board of Trustees

9
Nation

‘Disgraced governor of J-K’: BJP cites Satyapal Malik’s past comments to slam him

10
Punjab

Amritpal’s close associate Joga nabbed from Sirhind: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI for questioning

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s uncle for brother’s murder

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder

In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...

‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police

‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police

Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...

Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA

Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA

Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

NRI among 11 travel agents booked for duping 7 of Rs 46L

Wheat harvest picks up pace, 5,021 MT arrives in mandis

MC removing palm trees to derail Vigilance probe: Vijay Pratap Singh

Seized narcotics destroyed

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into ‘lapses’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Fire Wing Woes: Not provided communication gear, fire brigade in Chandigarh sitting duck

Fire Wing Woes: Not provided communication gear, fire brigade in Chandigarh sitting duck

Fire breaks out at godown in Kharar

2 issued Rs 5,250 challan for using pipe in Chandigarh

Joggers to run on synthetic track at Sukhna Lake soon

IAF chief visits Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI for questioning

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

BJP has ‘instructed’ CBI to arrest me, will honestly answer questions posed by agency: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Heavy traffic snarls in parts of Delhi as AAP protests against CBI summons to Kejriwal

Desilting work of 32-km sewer lines in Delhi completed

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

Improvement Trust loses 11 cases in district, 1 in state commission

Improvement Trust loses 11 cases in district, 1 in state commission

Problem of plenty for power-packed AAP

Bhagat’s exit won’t hit BJP’s poll prospects, says Sharma

AAP, Cong trade barbs over Channi’s questioning by VB

Minister: Govt quick to give relief for crop loss

Money changer’s murder case cracked, Rs 34.35 lakh recovered

Money changer’s murder case cracked, Rs 34.35 lakh recovered

MC fails to auction vacant advertisement sites in city

PHG jawan gets four-year jail in corruption case

495 cartons of illicit liquor seized by Sahnewal police

10 mobiles seized from jail

Civic body fails to act against encroachments in Rajpura

Civic body fails to act against encroachments in Rajpura

15,875 metric tonne of wheat procured in Fatehgarh Sahib district

Nabha power plant promotes inclusive education in rural areas

Seminar on ‘Safe Vahan Abhiyan’ at Blossoms School in Patiala