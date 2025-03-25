DT
ALLEN Chandigarh NEET-JEE toppers motivate students in 'Toppers Talk Show'

ALLEN Chandigarh NEET-JEE toppers motivate students in 'Toppers Talk Show'

NEET topper AIR-1 Tejas Singh, JEE-Advanced AIR-22 Naman Bansal, and AIR-44 Adeshveer Singh share their experiences
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:50 PM Mar 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
Allen Career Institute in Chandigarh organised a “Toppers Talk Show” at SD College Auditorium in Sector 32 in which 2024 JEE-Advanced and NEET toppers motivated   students and gave success tips.

This talk show featured some of its brightest achievers: Taijas Singh (All India Rank-1 in NEET), Naman Bansal (All India Rank-22), and Aadeshveer Singh (All India Rank-44 in JEE-Advanced).

The atmosphere was charged with energy and enthusiasm, and the feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive. Many students left the event feeling more motivated and equipped with the insights needed to succeed in their own academic journeys.

“We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of Taijas Singh, Naman Bansal, and Aadeshveer Singh by making the right choice for their academic excellence,” said Sadanand Wani, Vice President and North Zonal head at Allen Career Institute.

