ALLEN institute to give free coaching to 1,000 students

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

ALLEN Career Institute Private Limited announced free coaching to 1,000 students under the Asha Scholarship Scheme on the 35th foundation day. The Allen family took out a rally from Allen Sankalp to Khade Ganesh Ji Temple. A health check-up camp was also organised on the foundation day here today.

Allen Career Institute is being run by directors Dr Govind Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari, Naveen Maheshwari and Dr Brajesh Maheshwari, all four brothers. Next

generation Aviral Maheshwari, Aman Maheshwari, Anand Maheshwari, Keshav Maheshwari and Aaradhya Maheshwari are also sharing several responsibilities together.

Giving information in this regard, Director of the Institute Dr Govind Maheshwari said ALLEN Career Institute, established on April 18, 1988, is celebrating its 35th foundation day. Social concern and excellence were at the core of ALLEN and it was committed to giving its best in the interest of students. Moving forward on this principle of success through values, this year they had resolved to provide free education to 1,000 students.