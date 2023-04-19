ALLEN institute to give free coaching to 1,000 students

Chandigarh, April 18
ALLEN Career Institute Private Limited announced free coaching to 1,000 students under the Asha Scholarship Scheme on the 35th foundation day. The Allen family took out a rally from Allen Sankalp to Khade Ganesh Ji Temple. A health check-up camp was also organised on the foundation day here today.
Allen Career Institute is being run by directors Dr Govind Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari, Naveen Maheshwari and Dr Brajesh Maheshwari, all four brothers. Next
generation Aviral Maheshwari, Aman Maheshwari, Anand Maheshwari, Keshav Maheshwari and Aaradhya Maheshwari are also sharing several responsibilities together.
Giving information in this regard, Director of the Institute Dr Govind Maheshwari said ALLEN Career Institute, established on April 18, 1988, is celebrating its 35th foundation day. Social concern and excellence were at the core of ALLEN and it was committed to giving its best in the interest of students. Moving forward on this principle of success through values, this year they had resolved to provide free education to 1,000 students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
Ailing Nepal President Poudel being airlifted to AIIMS
Poudel was admitted to a hospital in Maharajganj, Kathmandu
Jaishankar speaks to Saudi Arabia, UAE foreign ministers over situation in Sudan
India is closely watching the situation in Sudan, especially...
Was gravity weighed, SC asks Gujarat on Bilkis case remission
Says massacre cannot be compared with single murder