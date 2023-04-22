Allow toll-free entry to residents of Kalka, Pinjore, HP CM urged

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 21

Thousands of residents of Kalka and Pinjore work in industrial plants at Parwanoo and Baddi and have to pay up at three toll barriers at the entry of Himachal Pradesh on their way to workplaces.

Demanding relief from toll tax for them, advocate Vijay Bansal, senior vice-president of Haryana Kisan Congress and president of Shivalik Vikas Manch, wrote to HP Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu. He asked the CM to direct officials at toll barriers for making passes for residents of Pinjore and Kalka.

He said a lot of people from Pinjore and Kalka, which were adjacent to HP, work in Baddi-Parwanoo industrial areas and their entry fee to the hill state should be waived under the HP Toll Act-1975.

Bansal said people of Kalka-Pinjore had a special contribution in making Baddi and Parwanoo industrial areas successful.

He said directions should be issued to the three toll barrier authorities to issue passes at a nominal fee to Kalka and Pinjore residents on the lines of the Chandimandir toll plaza.