Alternative routes announced to tackle Shaheedi Sabha rush

Though the annual Shaheedi Sabha will be held from December 25 to 27, devotees have already began to throng the historic town. The influx has resulted in traffic jams.

SSP Shubham Aggarwal today announced alternative arrangements. Traffic coming at Madhopur Chowk from Patiala side will go to Victoria Street parking via railway underbridge from Shamsher Nagar Chowk and the traffic going towards Patiala-Nabha-Khanna and GT Road from Victoria Street will go from Shamsher Nagar Chowk to bypass overbridge, Gol Chowk to Chawla Chowk GT Road.

The mini bus service from Victoria Street parking bypass road will go from Mandofal Chowk to Attewali, Surapuria Dera Parking, World University via the exit gate and return from Mandophal Chowk to Attewali, Victoria Street parking. Traffic going from GT Road new bus stand, Sirhind to Anaj Mandi Parking Patiala-Nabha-Khanna will be diverted from grain market via Bhatti Road to GT Road Chawla Chowk via bypass overbridge.