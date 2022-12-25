Alumni meet at GGDSD College

Chandigarh, December 24
Goswami Ganesh Dutta Santana Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, organised an alumni meet as a part of the golden jubilee year celebrations, on its campus here today. Over 300 alumni of the college, along with their families, attended the event.
Justice Arun Palli, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, was the chief guest at the event. He congratulated the college management for its successful five-decade journey full of achievements. Justice Palli commended the college for maintaining an engaging bond with its alumni.
Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director, PGI, Dushyant Kumar, DIG, Indian Coast Guard, Bhagat Singh Thakur, SSP, Shimla, Charanjit Singh Virk, DSP (South), Chandigarh, and Dr Mandeep Singh Sehgal, Indian Revenue Services, also attended the event. Principal Dr Ajay Sharma presented a vote of thanks to the alumni. An alumni directory was also released to further support the growing alumni base. The event was followed by a festive dinner.
